Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,082 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $3,222,000. Lam Research makes up approximately 1.1% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bayban acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 242.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $6,124,470.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 87,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,192,570. This trade represents a 17.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,102,312. This trade represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,621 shares of company stock worth $33,804,737. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $358.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $313.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $391.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $90.93 and a 1-year high of $438.50. The business's 50 day moving average is $339.57 and its 200-day moving average is $268.94.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.62%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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