Premier Fund Managers Ltd Invests $8.65 Million in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,651,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the company's stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the company's stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 72,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 513,725 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,315,000 after acquiring an additional 15,493 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered Johnson & Johnson from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total value of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,540,469.77. This trade represents a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.6%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $221.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $146.12 and a 1-year high of $251.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.27.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is presently 60.12%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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