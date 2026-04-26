Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Buys 7,636 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,660 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.1% of Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

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Amazon.com Trading Up 3.5%

AMZN opened at $263.99 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $218.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.85 and a twelve month high of $264.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $5,022,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 499,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,465,945. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,186 shares of company stock valued at $27,826,739. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Argus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $289.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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