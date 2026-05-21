Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in KBR, Inc. $KBR

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR - Free Report) by 140.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,330 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 108,830 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.15% of KBR worth $7,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of KBR by 1,611.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,974,327 shares of the construction company's stock worth $93,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,961 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the third quarter worth $54,038,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of KBR by 2,188.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 691,634 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,804,000 after buying an additional 661,406 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,730 shares of the construction company's stock worth $52,732,000 after buying an additional 599,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of KBR by 19.0% in the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,462,418 shares of the construction company's stock worth $116,448,000 after buying an additional 392,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at KBR

In other news, CFO Shad E. Evans purchased 8,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.60 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,337,985. This trade represents a 23.69% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thaer Lewis Von purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.77 per share, for a total transaction of $92,310.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $318,715.66. This represents a 40.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KBR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on KBR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded KBR from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded KBR from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on KBR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded KBR from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $55.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on KBR

KBR Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE KBR opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.94. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.94 and a twelve month high of $54.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.47.

KBR (NYSE:KBR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 5.21%.The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. KBR's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.09%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

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