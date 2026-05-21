Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $984,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $1,200,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 103,204 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $62,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 940 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 452 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.29, for a total value of $243,759.08. Following the sale, the director owned 2,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,128.07. The trade was a 15.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Ulta Beauty News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ulta Beauty this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Ulta Beauty from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $640.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $687.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 2.4%

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $493.12 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52-week low of $402.50 and a 52-week high of $714.97. The business's 50-day moving average price is $534.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $586.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $8.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.93 by $0.08. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 9.31%.The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.46 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.050-28.550 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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