Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in Addus HomeCare Corporation $ADUS

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.08% of Addus HomeCare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADUS. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 4,988 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.98, for a total value of $533,616.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 185,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,846,287.72. This trade represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darby Anderson sold 733 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.98, for a total transaction of $78,416.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,642 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,761.16. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 16,788 shares of company stock worth $1,785,633 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 1.3%

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $93.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $96.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 1-year low of $89.76 and a 1-year high of $124.43.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $363.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.41 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Addus HomeCare's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.22.

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Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare NASDAQ: ADUS is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients' independence and quality of life.

The company's core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS - Free Report).

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