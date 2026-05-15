Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH Shares Purchased by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH - Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,321 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 73,162 shares during the quarter. Prestige Consumer Healthcare accounts for approximately 1.2% of Leeward Investments LLC MA's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.81% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $23,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBH. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 547.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 615,215 shares of the company's stock worth $37,811,000 after purchasing an additional 520,186 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 316.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 301,866 shares of the company's stock worth $18,836,000 after purchasing an additional 229,311 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,672 shares of the company's stock worth $46,997,000 after purchasing an additional 120,965 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,591,744 shares of the company's stock worth $161,723,000 after purchasing an additional 119,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 721,371 shares of the company's stock worth $57,601,000 after purchasing an additional 115,459 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, VP Jeffrey Zerillo sold 1,207 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $66,372.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 42,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,354,671.80. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBH. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE PBH opened at $45.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.49. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.62 and a 1-year high of $89.37.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $281.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.99 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business's revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.420-4.510 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products. The company focuses on developing, acquiring and commercializing a diverse portfolio of non-prescription remedies designed to address common consumer health needs, including pain relief, cold and cough, digestive health, eye care, skin care and women's health.

Key brands in Prestige's portfolio include Clear Eyes (eye health), Carmex (lip care), Chloraseptic (sore throat relief), Dramamine (motion sickness), Rolaids (antacid), Monistat (women's health), BC Powder (pain relief), Little Remedies (pediatric cold and gas relief) and TheraTears (dry eye therapy).

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