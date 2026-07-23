Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 7,866.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,082 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC's holdings in Welltower were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in shares of Welltower by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 291,146 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $54,040,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 92,403 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $17,151,000 after purchasing an additional 59,967 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Welltower by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,345,022 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,649,844,000 after purchasing an additional 57,938 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,122,894 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $222,007,000 after purchasing an additional 862,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WELL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Welltower from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Welltower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $248.00 to $232.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $235.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WELL

Welltower Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:WELL opened at $245.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.11. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.24 and a 52-week high of $247.45. The company has a market cap of $173.12 billion, a PE ratio of 121.41, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Welltower's payout ratio is currently 146.53%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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