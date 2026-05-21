Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 128,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,912,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 381.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 182.0% during the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Carnival from $33.00 to $28.70 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Carnival from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Carnival from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Carnival from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.33. Carnival Corporation has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $34.03.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 11.48%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Corporation will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Carnival's dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 11,988 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $313,965.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 52,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,620.19. This represents a 18.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $314,265 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company's stock.

Carnival News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Carnival this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research slightly raised its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates for Carnival, signaling modestly better long-term profit expectations even though the firm kept a Hold rating. Carnival analyst estimate update

Zacks Research slightly raised its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates for Carnival, signaling modestly better long-term profit expectations even though the firm kept a Hold rating. Positive Sentiment: Holland America Line, part of Carnival, opened bookings for its 2028 Grand Voyages, which highlights continued demand for premium, long-duration cruise products and could support future revenue visibility. Holland America Line opens bookings

Holland America Line, part of Carnival, opened bookings for its 2028 Grand Voyages, which highlights continued demand for premium, long-duration cruise products and could support future revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Seabourn introduced a new Alaska culinary program, another brand-level initiative that reinforces Carnival’s focus on premium onboard experiences and could help bookings. Seabourn culinary program

Seabourn introduced a new Alaska culinary program, another brand-level initiative that reinforces Carnival’s focus on premium onboard experiences and could help bookings. Positive Sentiment: Reports tied Carnival’s recent move higher to sharply lower oil prices and easing geopolitical concerns, which matter because fuel costs are a major input for cruise operators. Oil-price-driven rally in Carnival

Reports tied Carnival’s recent move higher to sharply lower oil prices and easing geopolitical concerns, which matter because fuel costs are a major input for cruise operators. Neutral Sentiment: Peer-comparison and “market focus” articles suggest investors continue watching Carnival relative to other cruise names, but these were not direct company-specific catalysts. Head to head comparison article

Peer-comparison and “market focus” articles suggest investors continue watching Carnival relative to other cruise names, but these were not direct company-specific catalysts. Negative Sentiment: A separate report noted Carnival had previously fallen on risk-off trading and fuel-cost sensitivity, underscoring that the stock can swing quickly when energy prices rise or investors rotate out of travel names. Risk-off and fuel-cost pressure

A separate report noted Carnival had previously fallen on risk-off trading and fuel-cost sensitivity, underscoring that the stock can swing quickly when energy prices rise or investors rotate out of travel names. Negative Sentiment: Insider activity in recent months has leaned toward selling rather than buying, which may temper enthusiasm for some investors. Insider selling activity

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

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