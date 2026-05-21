Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,528 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares during the period. ExxonMobil makes up 1.9% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $10,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ExxonMobil during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of ExxonMobil stock opened at $156.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.19. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $176.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.55.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is 69.48%.

Trending Headlines about ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Insider Transactions at ExxonMobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $339,313.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 18,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,872,955.28. The trade was a 10.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Loop Capital set a $123.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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