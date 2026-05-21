Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vistra Corp. $VST

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,898 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,630,000. Vistra accounts for approximately 1.0% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 916 shares of the company's stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company's stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Vistra by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 365 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $1,603,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,340,906.79. The trade was a 8.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Stock Up 7.0%

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $144.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $132.66 and a 52-week high of $219.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.39.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on VST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vistra from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Vistra from $253.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 price objective on Vistra in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $233.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VST

About Vistra

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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