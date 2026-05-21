Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,939 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,620 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Vertiv by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 181 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $9,849,960.89. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,750. This trade represents a 60.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total value of $25,764,451.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,136,800. This trade represents a 71.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vertiv from $353.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Vertiv from $356.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $316.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Trading Down 2.2%

Vertiv stock opened at $315.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $379.93. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $298.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.35. The firm has a market cap of $121.16 billion, a PE ratio of 79.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.09.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

Vertiv News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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