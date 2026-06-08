Primerica, Inc. $PRI Shares Sold by Lyrical Asset Management LP

Lyrical Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI - Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541,327 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 23,838 shares during the quarter. Primerica accounts for approximately 1.9% of Lyrical Asset Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned 1.70% of Primerica worth $139,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.2% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 18,679 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company's stock.

Get Primerica alerts: Sign Up

Primerica Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of PRI stock opened at $266.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.29 and a 200 day moving average of $262.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.88. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.09 and a twelve month high of $288.03.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $872.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $855.36 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 22.99%.Primerica's quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Primerica's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Primerica from $280.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Primerica from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Primerica from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Primerica from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $297.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Primerica

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,800 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.64, for a total transaction of $503,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 9,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,548.04. This trade represents a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc is a financial services company that focuses on delivering term life insurance and investment products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The firm operates a network of independent, licensed representatives who provide personalized guidance on coverage needs, retirement planning, and wealth accumulation. Primerica's core mission is to help clients obtain affordable life insurance protection while also offering a suite of savings and investment solutions designed for long-term financial security.

In addition to term life insurance, Primerica offers a range of financial products and services that include mutual funds, annuities, auto and home insurance through partner carriers, and personal lending solutions such as secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Primerica, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Primerica wasn't on the list.

While Primerica currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here