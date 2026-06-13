Primerica, Inc. $PRI Stock Holdings Lifted by Gator Capital Management LLC

Gator Capital Management LLC raised its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI - Free Report) by 1,311.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,149 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC's holdings in Primerica were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Investment Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,685,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Primerica by 12.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 492,083 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $136,597,000 after purchasing an additional 54,158 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Primerica by 1,155.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,137 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in Primerica by 22.8% in the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 66,916 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $18,575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,522 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.64, for a total value of $503,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 9,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,548.04. This trade represents a 15.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Primerica Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $281.87 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $271.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.65. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.88. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.09 and a 12 month high of $288.03.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.51. Primerica had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 22.99%.The company had revenue of $872.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.02 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Primerica's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Primerica from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Primerica from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Primerica from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Primerica from $280.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $297.80.

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Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc is a financial services company that focuses on delivering term life insurance and investment products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The firm operates a network of independent, licensed representatives who provide personalized guidance on coverage needs, retirement planning, and wealth accumulation. Primerica's core mission is to help clients obtain affordable life insurance protection while also offering a suite of savings and investment solutions designed for long-term financial security.

In addition to term life insurance, Primerica offers a range of financial products and services that include mutual funds, annuities, auto and home insurance through partner carriers, and personal lending solutions such as secured and unsecured loans.

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