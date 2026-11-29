Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB - Free Report) by 121.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,232,290 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,346,939 shares during the period. Primo Brands makes up about 3.5% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned approximately 4.21% of Primo Brands worth $290,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Primo Brands by 382.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Brands by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Primo Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Primo Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Primo Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Primo Brands stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. Primo Brands Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $26.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Primo Brands had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm's revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Brands Corporation will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primo Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Primo Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Primo Brands from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD upped their price target on shares of Primo Brands from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Primo Brands in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Primo Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $28.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRMB

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 48,577 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $1,177,506.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 102,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,494,223.28. The trade was a 32.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company's stock.

Primo Brands Company Profile

Primo Brands Corporation is a North American beverage company focused primarily on water. Its products include spring, purified, sparkling and enhanced water, sold through retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels. The company also provides water delivery and exchange services, along with dispensers and refill solutions for homes, offices and other customers. Its portfolio includes brands such as Poland Spring, Pure Life, Deer Park, Ice Mountain, Arrowhead, Zephyrhills and Primo Water. Primo Brands was formed in 2024 through the combination of Primo Water Corporation and BlueTriton Brands.

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