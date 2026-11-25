Sachem Head Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB - Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,810,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 985,000 shares during the quarter. Primo Brands makes up about 8.1% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sachem Head Capital Management LP owned approximately 4.65% of Primo Brands worth $320,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LuminArx Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the third quarter worth $475,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Primo Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 129,791 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. AlphaGrep UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Primo Brands in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Brands by 6.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Primo Brands by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 174,370 shares of the company's stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 50,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Primo Brands

In other news, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 48,577 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $1,177,506.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 102,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,494,223.28. This trade represents a 32.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PRMB. Deutsche Bank set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Primo Brands in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Primo Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Primo Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Primo Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Primo Brands from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $28.80.

View Our Latest Report on PRMB

Primo Brands Trading Down 1.4%

PRMB stock opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Primo Brands Corporation has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $26.21. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.81 billion. Primo Brands had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primo Brands Corporation will post 1.30 EPS for the current year.

Primo Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Primo Brands's dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Primo Brands Company Profile

Primo Brands is a North American beverage company focused on bottled water and water-related products and services. Its offerings include spring, purified and mineral water, water dispensers and filtration products, as well as water delivery for homes and businesses. The company's portfolio includes brands such as Poland Spring, Deer Park, Pure Life, Ice Mountain, Ozarka, Arrowhead and Primo. Its products are sold through retail channels and delivered directly to consumers and businesses. Primo Brands was formed in 2024 through the combination of Primo Water Corporation and BlueTriton Brands.

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