Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 10,765 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,636 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Intuit worth $155,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Intuit Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ INTU opened at $282.43 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.84 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 1,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $309.45 per share, for a total transaction of $386,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,812.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total transaction of $94,592.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

More Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on Intuit from $463.00 to $315.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday. They set an "underweight" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $490.39.

Get Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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