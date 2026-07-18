Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 12,372 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Keysight Technologies worth $57,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,123,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 334,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $67,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 80,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,137,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $4,070,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.87, for a total transaction of $681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 105,861 shares in the company, valued at $36,084,839.07. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total transaction of $1,039,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,562,722.18. The trade was a 12.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,507 shares of company stock worth $1,904,669. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $315.70 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $340.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.85 and a twelve month high of $374.96.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

Further Reading

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