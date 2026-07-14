Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 145,847 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,896,337 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 145,847 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Amphenol worth $365,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APH. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $198.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price target on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $186.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Amphenol Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $156.06 on Tuesday. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $95.19 and a 1-year high of $178.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $277,368,257.30. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

See Also

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