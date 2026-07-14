Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 358,497 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,566,093 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 358,497 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of Iron Mountain worth $466,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BDFS Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,427 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $1,559,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $1,262,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 25.5% during the third quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company's stock.

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Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $122.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.45 and a beta of 1.19. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.77 and a 1-year high of $134.68. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $126.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.00.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 380.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.91, for a total value of $767,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 119,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,286,140.37. The trade was a 4.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 1,892 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total value of $244,011.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,196 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,184,078.12. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,260 shares of company stock valued at $17,361,672. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRM. Barclays raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Iron Mountain from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Iron Mountain

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

Further Reading

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