Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 5,593 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,596 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of TE Connectivity worth $71,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TE Connectivity alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 189.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,584,840. The trade was a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $202.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.89. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $175.28 and a one year high of $252.56. The company's 50-day moving average is $205.92 and its 200 day moving average is $216.05.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $244.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $286.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $255.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TE Connectivity, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TE Connectivity wasn't on the list.

While TE Connectivity currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here