Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,102,034 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,259 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Texas Instruments worth $213,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $281.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total transaction of $7,871,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 53,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,084,815.06. This represents a 34.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at $26,337,928.50. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of TXN opened at $305.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $278.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.73 and a 1 year high of $334.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.26%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

See Also

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