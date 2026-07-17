Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 17,676 Shares of Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 614,114 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 17,676 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of Twilio worth $77,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Twilio from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Twilio from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Twilio from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $211.27.

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Twilio Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $206.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.36. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.84 and a 52-week high of $238.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company's 50 day moving average price is $202.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.79.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Twilio news, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $184,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 620,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $114,166,800. This represents a 61.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $1,751,907.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 109,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,540,601.32. The trade was a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,805,780 shares of company stock worth $342,166,703. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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