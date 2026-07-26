Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 19,605 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS - Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 19,605 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Skyworks Solutions worth $10,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $77.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $60.21 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.83. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.93 and a fifty-two week high of $90.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $943.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $901.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.030 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Skyworks Solutions's payout ratio is 117.84%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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