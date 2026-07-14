Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 40,096 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,860,748 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 40,096 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $378,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $600.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a "market perform" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $460.95.

View Our Latest Report on AMD

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. This represents a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 374,739 shares of company stock valued at $161,135,671 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of AMD stock opened at $534.39 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.90 and a 1-year high of $584.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $871.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.21, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $495.20 and a 200-day moving average of $321.90.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Advanced Micro Devices's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here