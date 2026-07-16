Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 42,254 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 101.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,887 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 42,254 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in ASML were worth $110,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,484,949 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,798,268,000 after acquiring an additional 132,353 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ASML by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,705 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,652,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,532 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,526,411 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,633,046,000 after purchasing an additional 193,068 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,014,815 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,085,717,000 after purchasing an additional 23,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 978,922 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,047,309,000 after purchasing an additional 129,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASML. DZ Bank restated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,891.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,816.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,723.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,493.66. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $683.48 and a 12-month high of $1,999.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting ASML

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About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

See Also

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