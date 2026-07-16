Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 50,660 Shares of Enersys $ENS

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 551,045 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 50,660 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.50% of Enersys worth $95,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Enersys by 5,421.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,853 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Enersys by 32.4% in the first quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enersys by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Enersys by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,987 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 18,837 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Enersys by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,601 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Enersys Trading Up 0.8%

ENS opened at $202.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. Enersys has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $244.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.62.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. Enersys had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.83%.The company had revenue of $987.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Enersys has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enersys will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enersys Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Enersys's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Enersys from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Enersys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Enersys from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Enersys in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enersys from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enersys has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ENS

Enersys Company Profile

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company's product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

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