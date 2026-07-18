Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 700,159 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 121,666 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $56,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $803,686,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 278.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,584,646 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $434,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,270 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $238,688,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,925,627 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $505,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,128 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,126,755 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $181,307,000 after buying an additional 1,267,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company's stock.

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Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $85.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a one year low of $72.30 and a one year high of $96.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.94.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 17.39%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $2,000,190.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 98,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,521,962.62. This trade represents a 19.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $84,587.19. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,934 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,816,861.34. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 45,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,855,527 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

Further Reading

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