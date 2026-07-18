Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,016 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 7,117 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.44% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $50,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,816.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, United Community Bank acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $161.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 target price on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $186.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $151.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.57. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $137.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.46. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $121.04 and a one year high of $193.39.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $615.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Jack Henry & Associates's payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, CEO Gregory R. Adelson bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.42 per share, with a total value of $266,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 21,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,623.12. The trade was a 10.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mimi Carsley bought 375 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.12 per share, with a total value of $50,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $805,658.84. This represents a 6.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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