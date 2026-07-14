Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,606,655 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 487,428 shares during the period. Welltower accounts for approximately 1.0% of Principal Financial Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.36% of Welltower worth $1,899,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,466,264,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 955.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 9,513,540 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,765,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,612,016 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Welltower by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,744,520 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,994,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,421,471 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $17,154,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,826,035 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,123,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,922 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of WELL stock opened at $234.40 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.33 and a 1 year high of $239.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $216.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.44.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Welltower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WELL. UBS Group increased their target price on Welltower from $249.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Welltower from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $234.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Welltower

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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