Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Knowles Corporation $KN

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN - Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,165 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 29,221 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of Knowles worth $11,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 365.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,394,341 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $32,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,715 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Knowles by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,108,184 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $119,072,000 after buying an additional 484,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Knowles by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,360,918 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $31,723,000 after buying an additional 470,100 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,555,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in Knowles by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 634,355 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 267,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company's stock.

Knowles News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Knowles this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Knowles from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered Knowles from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $44.00 target price on Knowles in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.67.

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Knowles Stock Performance

NYSE KN opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Knowles Corporation has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $42.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Knowles (NYSE:KN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $166.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.97 million. Knowles had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Knowles has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. Analysts predict that Knowles Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Knowles

In related news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 20,201 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $753,901.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 175,855 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,908.60. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 3,623 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $111,986.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 47,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,357.79. This represents a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,058 shares of company stock valued at $5,809,156. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company's stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation NYSE: KN is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. The company's product portfolio includes microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphones, balanced armature receivers, acoustic filters, and custom audio processing integrated circuits. These solutions are designed to enable clear speech, enhanced voice capture and intelligent audio performance in a variety of end markets.

Founded in 1946, Knowles has evolved from its roots in vacuum tube components to become a pure-play audio technology provider following its spin-off from Dover Corporation in 2014.

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