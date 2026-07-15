Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,097 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 73,665 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Motorola Solutions worth $189,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,966.7% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 540.0% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $504.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $414.08 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $408.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.12. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $359.36 and a 12 month high of $492.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 39.00%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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