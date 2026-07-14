Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,952,283 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 688,830 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of GE Aerospace worth $553,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace is expected to post another solid second quarter, with analysts pointing to strong commercial aviation demand and a resilient defense business. The company’s consensus Q2 estimate is $1.86 per share on $11.9 billion in revenue, which would reinforce the recent operational strength. Article Title

GE Aerospace is expected to post another solid second quarter, with analysts pointing to strong commercial aviation demand and a resilient defense business. The company’s consensus Q2 estimate is $1.86 per share on $11.9 billion in revenue, which would reinforce the recent operational strength. Positive Sentiment: News that HAL received a seventh GE engine for Tejas Mk-1A fighter jets supports the investment case for GE Aerospace’s defense and international engine business, highlighting continued production activity and customer demand. Article Title

News that HAL received a seventh GE engine for Tejas Mk-1A fighter jets supports the investment case for GE Aerospace’s defense and international engine business, highlighting continued production activity and customer demand. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports note that GE Aerospace remains one of the market’s standout industrial names, with shares up strongly over the past year and orders nearly doubling last quarter. That strength keeps sentiment constructive heading into earnings. Article Title

Multiple reports note that GE Aerospace remains one of the market’s standout industrial names, with shares up strongly over the past year and orders nearly doubling last quarter. That strength keeps sentiment constructive heading into earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Several previews focus on benchmark comparisons, analyst estimates, and peer performance, but do not introduce a new catalyst. These pieces mainly reinforce that investors are waiting for the earnings release and updated guidance. Article Title

Several previews focus on benchmark comparisons, analyst estimates, and peer performance, but do not introduce a new catalyst. These pieces mainly reinforce that investors are waiting for the earnings release and updated guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ price target chatter around GE Aerospace largely reflects existing optimism rather than a fresh fundamental update, so it is unlikely to move the stock on its own. Article Title

Analysts’ price target chatter around GE Aerospace largely reflects existing optimism rather than a fresh fundamental update, so it is unlikely to move the stock on its own. Negative Sentiment: Some market coverage says GE Aerospace’s valuation is already elevated, which could limit further upside even if earnings are strong. Investors appear wary that high expectations may leave little room for disappointment. Article Title

GE Aerospace Stock Down 1.6%

GE Aerospace stock opened at $353.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $368.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $332.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.52. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $254.66 and a twelve month high of $382.97.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The business's revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $430.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $363.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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