Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD - Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,288 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 12,817 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of US Foods worth $45,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the company's stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the company's stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in US Foods by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,357 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in US Foods by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 840 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in US Foods by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 18,469 shares of the company's stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on US Foods from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded US Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on US Foods from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on US Foods from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded US Foods from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on US Foods

US Foods Price Performance

US Foods stock opened at $97.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $105.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.61.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.04). US Foods had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 1.71%.The company had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. US Foods's revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods NYSE: USFD is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

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