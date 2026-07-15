Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $153.55 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,056 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Lockheed Martin worth $153,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Lockheed Martin

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Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock opened at $515.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $521.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $571.55. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $692.00. The company has a market capitalization of $118.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.28 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $680.00 to $605.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $571.00 to $582.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $575.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $607.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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