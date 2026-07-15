Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $230.95 Million Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,233,422 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 266,469 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Intel worth $230,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $2,233,159,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Intel by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,619,928 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $982,279,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722,010 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,839,833,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intel by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,407,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Zacks Research upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. New Street Research increased their price objective on Intel from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Benchmark raised their target price on Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Intel from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $101.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyBanc lifted its price target on Intel and cited better yields plus stronger AI-related demand, helping fuel a bullish re-rating ahead of earnings. Article Title

KeyBanc lifted its price target on Intel and cited better yields plus stronger AI-related demand, helping fuel a bullish re-rating ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: HSBC also turned more constructive, doubling its price target and keeping a Buy rating, saying Intel’s foundry business looks increasingly compelling. Article Title

HSBC also turned more constructive, doubling its price target and keeping a Buy rating, saying Intel’s foundry business looks increasingly compelling. Positive Sentiment: Intel announced a $5.7 billion expansion of its Ireland manufacturing site, which investors view as a sign of confidence in its AI chip, Xeon, and foundry roadmap. Article Title

Intel announced a $5.7 billion expansion of its Ireland manufacturing site, which investors view as a sign of confidence in its AI chip, Xeon, and foundry roadmap. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports say Intel’s 18A/yield improvements and “in-house” Nova Lake production plans suggest its manufacturing execution may be improving. Article Title

Multiple reports say Intel’s 18A/yield improvements and “in-house” Nova Lake production plans suggest its manufacturing execution may be improving. Neutral Sentiment: Several previews ahead of Intel’s July 23 earnings call note that traders are positioning for evidence of better server CPU, AI, and foundry trends, but PC demand may still cool near term. Article Title

Several previews ahead of Intel’s July 23 earnings call note that traders are positioning for evidence of better server CPU, AI, and foundry trends, but PC demand may still cool near term. Neutral Sentiment: Broader chip sentiment has improved after a cooler inflation reading sparked a sector rebound, supporting Intel along with other semiconductor names. Article Title

Broader chip sentiment has improved after a cooler inflation reading sparked a sector rebound, supporting Intel along with other semiconductor names. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts still warn that Intel faces near-term PC softness and ongoing competition, while recent articles also highlight valuation concerns after the stock’s huge run. Article Title

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $107.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $541.60 billion, a PE ratio of -173.80 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $118.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.87. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.Intel's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here