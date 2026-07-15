Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $297.44 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,567,509 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 405,824 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Verisk Analytics worth $297,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Essex Bank raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Bank now owns 12,388 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total transaction of $408,776.64. Following the sale, the director owned 15,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,741.32. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $63,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,118,164.48. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,710. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $185.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $234.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 1.6%

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $190.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.94 and a 1-year high of $305.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2,405.75%. The firm had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $771.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Verisk Analytics's payout ratio is currently 30.44%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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