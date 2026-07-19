Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $34.49 Million Position in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,332,810 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 89,959 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Carnival worth $34,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Carnival by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 519,939 shares of the company's stock worth $15,879,000 after purchasing an additional 47,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carnival by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,133,282 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,913,190,000 after purchasing an additional 368,445 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Carnival by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,126,893 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,487,000 after purchasing an additional 637,605 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Carnival by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,252,014 shares of the company's stock worth $69,632,000 after buying an additional 109,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Carnival by 95.9% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 889,393 shares of the company's stock worth $23,017,000 after buying an additional 435,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Argus set a $35.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Carnival from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Melius Research set a $36.00 price target on Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Carnival from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.99.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCL

Insider Activity at Carnival

In other Carnival news, insider Bettina Alejandra Deynes sold 43,058 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $1,209,929.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 69,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,945,587.80. This trade represents a 38.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Stock Performance

NYSE CCL opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.23. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Carnival Corporation has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $34.03.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Carnival had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.220 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Carnival's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

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