Go Pro
→ Central banks bought 710 tonnes - this fund pays monthly (From Investors Alley) (Ad)tc pixel

Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $44.10 Million Stake in ATI Inc. $ATI

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
ATI logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Principal Financial Group increased its stake in ATI by 3.8% in the first quarter, ending with 303,158 shares valued at about $44.1 million.
  • ATI’s CEO, Kimberly A. Fields, sold 59,749 shares in early June for roughly $10.7 million, and insiders have sold 160,442 shares over the past three months.
  • Wall Street remains upbeat on ATI, with multiple analysts raising price targets and the stock carrying a Buy consensus rating; ATI also beat quarterly EPS expectations and issued full-year guidance above current analyst estimates.
  • Interested in ATI? Here are five stocks we like better.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,158 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 11,014 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of ATI worth $44,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in ATI in the first quarter valued at about $687,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ATI by 3,506.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 48,899 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 47,543 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ATI by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

In other news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 59,749 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total transaction of $10,699,253.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,014 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,039,766.98. This trade represents a 21.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,442 shares of company stock worth $28,535,831. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of ATI from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ATI from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $176.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ATI

ATI Price Performance

Shares of ATI opened at $185.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.44. ATI Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.42 and a 52-week high of $205.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.26%.The company's revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ATI (NYSE:ATI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ATI Right Now?

Before you consider ATI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ATI wasn't on the list.

While ATI currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock today
Buy this stock today
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
Pushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI Landscape
Pushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI Landscape
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 11, 2026

Recent Videos

99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines