Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $44.10 Million Stake in ATI Inc. $ATI

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,158 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 11,014 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of ATI worth $44,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in ATI in the first quarter valued at about $687,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ATI by 3,506.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 48,899 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 47,543 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ATI by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

In other news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 59,749 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total transaction of $10,699,253.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,014 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,039,766.98. This trade represents a 21.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,442 shares of company stock worth $28,535,831. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of ATI from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ATI from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $176.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ATI

ATI Price Performance

Shares of ATI opened at $185.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.44. ATI Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.42 and a 52-week high of $205.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.26%.The company's revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

Further Reading

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