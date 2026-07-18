Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $45.45 Million Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. $HLX

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX - Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,595,933 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 138,301 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.12% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $45,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLX. Quarry LP bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,993 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HLX alerts: Sign Up

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Up 0.7%

HLX opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.10%.The company had revenue of $287.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.89 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc NYSE: HLX is a Houston-based provider of offshore well intervention and robotics services to the global energy industry. The company specializes in extending the productive life of subsea wells through hydraulic workover systems, coiled tubing operations and riser-based wireline services. In addition, Helix offers remotely operated vehicle (ROV) support, inspection, maintenance and repair for subsea infrastructure.

Operating through three core business segments—Well Intervention, Robotics & Subsea Services and Production Facilities—Helix deploys purpose-built vessels, specialized equipment and engineering expertise to execute complex offshore projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Helix Energy Solutions Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Helix Energy Solutions Group wasn't on the list.

While Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here