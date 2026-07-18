Go Pro
→ The only metrics you should watch as a day trader. (From The TradingPub) (Ad)tc pixel

Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $45.45 Million Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. $HLX

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
Helix Energy Solutions Group logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Principal Financial Group trimmed its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.9% in the first quarter, but still held 4.6 million shares worth about $45.45 million.
  • Helix reported Q1 earnings of -$0.09 per share, matching estimates, while revenue came in at $287.95 million, above expectations and up 3.6% year over year.
  • Analyst views are mixed: TD Cowen raised its price target to $14 and kept a buy rating, while Weiss Ratings downgraded the stock to sell; the consensus rating is Hold with an average target price of $11.50.
  • Five stocks we like better than Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX - Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,595,933 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 138,301 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.12% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $45,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLX. Quarry LP bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,993 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Up 0.7%

HLX opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.10%.The company had revenue of $287.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.89 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc NYSE: HLX is a Houston-based provider of offshore well intervention and robotics services to the global energy industry. The company specializes in extending the productive life of subsea wells through hydraulic workover systems, coiled tubing operations and riser-based wireline services. In addition, Helix offers remotely operated vehicle (ROV) support, inspection, maintenance and repair for subsea infrastructure.

Operating through three core business segments—Well Intervention, Robotics & Subsea Services and Production Facilities—Helix deploys purpose-built vessels, specialized equipment and engineering expertise to execute complex offshore projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Helix Energy Solutions Group Right Now?

Before you consider Helix Energy Solutions Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Helix Energy Solutions Group wasn't on the list.

While Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
3 AI stocks to buy before August 2026
3 AI stocks to buy before August 2026
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
tc pixel
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
Pushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI Landscape
Pushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI Landscape
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 11, 2026

Recent Videos

99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines