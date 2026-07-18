Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $52.43 Million Position in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,117,274 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 51,426 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.92% of JFrog worth $52,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 296,419 shares of the company's stock worth $18,514,000 after acquiring an additional 221,155 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JFrog by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,587,525 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,157,000 after acquiring an additional 694,700 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,293,000. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its holdings in JFrog by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 193,467 shares of the company's stock worth $12,084,000 after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.37, for a total value of $1,415,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,577,237 shares in the company, valued at $431,953,855.69. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $105,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,937 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,778,235.95. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 917,399 shares of company stock valued at $73,629,102 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

JFrog Price Performance

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $88.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -167.06 and a beta of 1.20. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $99.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.70 and a 200-day moving average of $60.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 10.93%.The firm had revenue of $153.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FROG. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, June 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded JFrog from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $84.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on FROG

About JFrog

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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