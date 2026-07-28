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Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.14 Million Stock Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
FTAI Aviation logo with Aerospace background
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Key Points

  • Principal Financial Group cut its FTAI Aviation position by 58.9% in the first quarter, selling 35,953 shares and retaining 25,043 shares valued at approximately $6.14 million. Institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 88.96% of the company.
  • Analyst sentiment remains largely positive: 10 analysts rate FTAI Aviation a Buy and one rates it a Hold, producing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $334.38. Recent targets range from $300 to $375.
  • FTAI Aviation shares opened at $214.15, down 0.8%, after the company reported quarterly EPS of $1.29—below the $1.61 consensus—despite 65.4% year-over-year revenue growth to $830.7 million. Insiders have sold $61.6 million of shares over the past 90 days.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,043 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 35,953 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 40.9% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $334.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on FTAI Aviation

Insider Buying and Selling at FTAI Aviation

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman sold 67,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total value of $16,334,325.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 210,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,936,717.09. This trade represents a 24.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total transaction of $64,741.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,012 shares in the company, valued at $764,716.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,515 shares of company stock valued at $61,599,445. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $214.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.48. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.43 and a 12-month high of $323.51.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.32). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 181.43%. The company had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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