Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $64.41 Million Stock Position in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT - Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 897,535 shares of the company's stock after selling 42,074 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Alliant Energy worth $64,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNT. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 235.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 634 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company's stock.

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Alliant Energy Stock Up 1.6%

LNT opened at $75.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.23. Alliant Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $62.31 and a twelve month high of $78.81.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 18.58%.The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.360-3.460 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $76.00 target price on Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "hold" rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alliant Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $77.36.

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Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation NASDAQ: LNT is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy's core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

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