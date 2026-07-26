Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.69 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL - Free Report) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,182 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 63,317 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $9,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,696,150 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $537,828,000 after buying an additional 1,446,972 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $176,478,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 9,938.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 691,474 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $137,935,000 after buying an additional 684,586 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,491.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 613,604 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $96,005,000 after acquiring an additional 575,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRL. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane set a $250.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. CLSA downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $220.75.

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Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

NYSE:CRL opened at $226.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $198.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.51. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $144.26 and a one year high of $238.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $977.46 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 4.59% and a positive return on equity of 15.36%. Charles River Laboratories International's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.800-11.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director James C. Foster sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $16,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,596 shares in the company, valued at $7,109,100. This trade represents a 70.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company's core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

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