Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation $ADPT

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT - Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,704,887 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 152,378 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $23,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 867.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Down 4.6%

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.24 and a beta of 2.07. The company's 50-day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 16.82% and a negative return on equity of 40.06%. The business had revenue of $70.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Get Our Latest Report on Adaptive Biotechnologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Francis Lo sold 51,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $1,145,039.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 237,688 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,336,095.60. This represents a 17.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 154,768 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $3,271,795.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 221,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,816.92. This trade represents a 41.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 870,544 shares of company stock valued at $17,857,363. Insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company's flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT - Free Report).

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