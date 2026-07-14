Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,937,398 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 3,126,434 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 5.21% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $528,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 10,728.6% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company's stock.

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American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 1.6%

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $36.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.79.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $472.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.62 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio is 107.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 2,041 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,024.73. Following the purchase, the director owned 17,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $400,010. This represents a 13.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $117,024. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on American Homes 4 Rent

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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