Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,935 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Quanta Services worth $94,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 825.0% during the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 74 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total transaction of $20,032,294.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 16,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,722,880.68. This trade represents a 61.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $648.82 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $363.01 and a fifty-two week high of $788.75. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $708.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $596.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $97.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.00, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The business's revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Oppenheimer raised Quanta Services from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. CICC Research started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $872.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $784.00 target price on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Quanta Services from $580.00 to $693.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $538.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $751.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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