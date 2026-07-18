Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,988 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 179,102 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.61% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $44,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $161,398,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,906,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,923 shares of the company's stock worth $425,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,014 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 652.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,411,246 shares of the company's stock worth $153,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,557,000.

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Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $75.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.13. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $170.49.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 5.70%.Sprouts Farmers Market's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $1,102,090.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 66,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,811,860.10. This represents a 15.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 406 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $33,308.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $557,954.04. The trade was a 5.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,310 shares of company stock worth $3,873,881. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Melius Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $96.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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