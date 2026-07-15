Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in American Express Company $AXP

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,190 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 15,867 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of American Express worth $242,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 6,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sfam LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on American Express from $285.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Express from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $322.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $374.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on AXP

American Express Price Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $355.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $327.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.47. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $288.34 and a 52 week high of $387.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The firm's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.71%.

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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