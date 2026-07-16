Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 15,971 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,187 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,971 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Littelfuse worth $87,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,166,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,024,176 shares of the technology company's stock worth $259,035,000 after buying an additional 412,160 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,575,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,966 shares of the technology company's stock worth $154,273,000 after acquiring an additional 225,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1,842.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 193,583 shares of the technology company's stock worth $48,961,000 after acquiring an additional 183,619 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 11,397 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.48, for a total value of $4,963,165.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,613,315.48. This trade represents a 65.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony Grillo sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.96, for a total transaction of $1,355,880.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 64,928 shares in the company, valued at $29,344,858.88. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,494 shares of company stock valued at $6,750,834. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Friday, July 10th. Williams Trading set a $520.00 target price on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Littelfuse from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $465.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Littelfuse

Littelfuse Stock Performance

LFUS opened at $415.49 on Thursday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.25 and a 52-week high of $500.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -245.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $452.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.52.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.48. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.The company had revenue of $656.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $638.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The business's revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Littelfuse has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Littelfuse's dividend payout ratio is -177.51%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

Further Reading

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